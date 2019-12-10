Juice WRLD Death: Was Drug Overdose The Reason Behind The Singer's Demise?

Jarad Anthony Higgins, popularly known as Juice WRLD, passed away on December 9, 2019, after he reportedly received a massive seizure at an airport in Chicago. Since then, fans of Juice WRLD have been speculating theories and reasons behind the singer's untimely death. As per recent reports shared by the authorities of Chicago's Local and Federal police, Juice WRLD passed due to drug overdose and seizure. Here are all the details.

Juice WRLD's cause of death

Famous for his work in Lucid Dreams and All Girls are the same, Juice WRLD passed away in the early hours of Sunday morning at Chicago’s Midway airport. Reportedly, the Federal and Local police were waiting for Juice WRLD’s private plane to arrive at the Atlantic Aviation Hanger, as they had received some vital information about suspicious goods being on board. As per reports, the 21-year-old rapper went into a cardiac arrest while law enforcement officials were searching his crew’s luggage for drugs and guns. Juice WRLD started to convulse and seize when the authorities found two doses of Narcan drugs, an opioid overdose prevention medication with the crew's luggage. The famous rapper-cum-singer was immediately rushed to the nearby Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was declared dead. However, the authorities caught hold of two associates of the late rapper and arrested on the charges of misdemeanor gun possessions. Reportedly, the law enforcements uncovered more than 41 bags of Marijuana and six bottles of cough syrup.

Fans and celebrities react to Juice WRLD's death

Celebrities including Drake, Chance the Rapper, Lil Yachty, Ellie Goulding and Camila Cabello mourned on WRLD's death. Fans too expressed their solidarity with the late rapper's family. Take a look:

JuiceWRLD was so happy to have made it. Spoke about his era confidently, gave credit where it was due, and knew his impact would outlive him. No one knew we’d find out this soon. RIP young king. #juicewrld pic.twitter.com/H3T1pTuPHC — speedy morman (@SpeedyMorman) December 8, 2019

