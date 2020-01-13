Julia Louis-Dreyfus Birthday: Lesser Known Facts About The 'Seinfeld' Star

Julia Louis Dreyfus, born on January 13, is an American actor most popularly known for her role in the comedy sitcom, Seinfeld. The actor has been a popular face in many films and series. But did you know that her first taste of comedy was at the age of 3? There may be many facts about her that her fans know about, but here are a few lesser-known facts about the star.

Lesser-Known Facts about Julia Louis Dreyfus

Seinfeld's writers thought that Elaine’s dance moves would end Julia's career

The show’s writer Spike Feresten told s leading daily that the show’s creator Larry David was not a fan of the one of the season 8 episode where Elaine dances. He got approval for the storyline when David left. Feresten started having doubts during the rehearsal when writer-producer Jennifer Crittenden pulled him aside after the first rehearsal and asked him if he is sure that he is not ruining Dreyfus’s career with this.

Julia Dreyfus is not a billionaire heiress

When a magazine asked her about her father’s business, the Louis Dreyfus company, she set the record straight saying that the company is valued in billions. She further said that it is unbelievable because whatever she does, people just assume that it is true. She concluded saying welcome to the internet. Just so you know, after her lengthy career in the industry, the star is valued at over $200 million in her own right.

Dreyfus used her own wardrobe to keep her character on Veep informed

Talking about her clothing from Veep where she played Selina Meyer, she said that wearing the wig and the tight clothes with the shoes is nuts and added that it is physically constraining. She further added that she gets drawn into the whole look and that is it a nice place to start getting really mad because it informs the rage. She also said how Selina's anger does not reflect Julia’s own self in real life.

