Julia Louis-Dreyfus Reveals The Sexism She Faced During Saturday Night Live

Julia Louis-Dreyfus is one of the most acclaimed female TV actors in the Hollywood, industry who has won more awards and accolades than any other female performer on TV. She recently finished working in the popular show Veep, and before that she was renowned for working in comedy shows such as Seinfeld. Julia first made her debut on TV in the popular comedy variety show Saturday Night Live, which is another job that she is well known for. However, the actor recently revealed that the work environment in Saturday Night Live was not very great, in fact, it was rather sexist.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Stephen Colbert recently featured on a Q&A panel during the Montclair Film Festival at New Jersey. During the Q&A, the two actors started to discuss Julia's career choices and highlights, from Saturday Night Live to her current success with Veep. Julia confessed to Stephen that the work environment of Saturday Night Live was not very great during that conversation. She started off by saying that she was still young and new in the industry at the time and did not understand how the dynamics of the place worked.

She revealed that the work environment was very sexist. Not only that, but people were also doing drugs at the time. Julia still being new to the show business industry said that she was oblivious to those facts in the beginning. She just thought that those people had a lot of energy.

However, while the experience at SNL was not a good one for Julia Louis-Dreyfus, she did mention a positive of working in that toxic environment. She revealed that while she had a pretty brutal time at the show, it was still an informative journey for her. Due to the toxicity and bad moments at Saturday Night Live, Julia Louis-Dreyfus began to give a lot of importance to the fun-meter of her future jobs.

Julia said that she decided to never do any more show-business unless it was fun. She added that she did not want to walk and crawl through nasty-glass like Saturday Night Live if it was not fulfilling for her. From then on, Julia made all her future career choices based on its 'fun-meter', which she said has been very helpful for her.

