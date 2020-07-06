Julia Roberts Celebrates 18 Years Of Togetherness With Husband Danny, Shares A Rare Pic

Hollywood actor Julia Roberts took to her social media account and shared a rare picture with her husband. Julia Roberts, in the picture, is seen giving a kiss to her cinematographer beau Danny Moder. In the post, she revealed that the couple has been together for 18 years. Julia Roberts celebrated her 18th anniversary and gave her fans a glimpse of her life with Moder.

ALSO READ: Oprah Winfrey, Julia Roberts To Appear In Global Live Stream

Julia Roberts' Instagram post

In the picture, Julia Roberts simply wrote 18 years and used the hashtag ‘heck yes’. In the picture, Roberts is seen wearing a white and black coloured striped shirt with a stylish silver-coloured necklace. She also wore dark coloured aviator shades while affectionately placing a peck on her husband’s cheeks. Danny Moder, on the other hand, sported wet hairdo and white colour T-shirt. In the picture, he looks at the camera affectionately as his wife snuggles into him.

ALSO READ: Steve Harvey, Julia Roberts And Other Celebs Who Married Their Fans; See List Here

Julia Roberts, 52, married Danny Moder on July 4, 2002. It has been reported that the couple first met on the sets of her 2001 film The Mexican. Roberts was starring opposite Brad Pitt, while Danny Moder was the cameraman for the film.

According to a magazine, Julia Roberts and Danny Moder shared a low-key wedding which took place at their home. Roberts reportedly wore a pale pink colour halter dress and some pearls as well as antique beads while saying ‘I do’ to her now-husband. The magazine also states that Danny wore a red coloured shirt with a pair of tan coloured pants and the couple exchanged vows which were written by themselves.

ALSO READ: Julia Roberts, Hugh Jackman & Others Hand Over Social Media Profiles To COVID-19 Experts

Julia Roberts and Danny Moder have three children together. They have a son named Henry Daniel, 12, 15-year-old twins Hazel Patricia, and Phinnaeus “Finn” Walter. Danny Moder often shares informal pictures of his family as well as his children on his Instagram account.

Julia Roberts was earlier married to musician Lyle Lovett. Lyle and Julia tied the knot in 1993 and split up just two years after in 1995. After her divorce, Julia Roberts was paired with some of the leading men in Hollywood industry including FRIENDS actor Matthew Perry.

ALSO READ: Brad Pitt's Movies With Julia Roberts That Showcase Their Power And Chemistry; See List

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.