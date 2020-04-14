Steve Harvey, Julia Roberts And Other Celebs Who Married Their Fans; See List Here

Most people have celebrity crushes growing up. However, there have been only a few cases where renowned Hollywood celebs have ended up marrying their own fans. Some of the most popular Hollywood celebs, like Steve Harvey and Billie Joe Armstrong, have married their fans. Read on to know more about these actors:

Jerry Seinfeld

Jessica Seinfeld, the famous author and ex-public relations professional, met Jerry Seinfeld in a gym in the year 1998. That was the time when she had fallen in love with him and was also a big fan. She and Jerry Seinfeld have been married since 1999, and now they happily have three children together.

According to reports, when Jerry and Jessica, these lovebirds met at a New York gym, Jessica was not actually available. In fact, Jessica had just returned from her honeymoon as she was newlywed. But there was some spark about Seinfeld that caught her eye and it was hard for her to forget him. And so, this incident ended her marriage, and she started dating Seinfeld.

Image courtesy: @jessseinfeld

Also read | Julia Roberts Turns 52, Here Are Iconic Roles By This Pretty Woman

Julia Roberts and Daniel Moder

According to reports, it is known that Daniel Moder met Julia Roberts in 2000, and at that time he was already a huge fan. It was not so shocking as Julia Roberts was one of the biggest celebrities in the world. Daniel Moder worked as a cinematographer on Julia Roberts film, The Mexican, and this loving pair hit it off. Julia Roberts and Moder got married in 2002. The couple has three children now. Roberts and Daniel Moder had met on the set of the film, The Mexican, which she starred in, and on which he was a cinematographer. She expressed her love for Daniel in an interview with a leading daily by saying,

"I think that first kind of real… 'seismic shift' was meeting Danny," Roberts told Gwyneth Paltrow on the Goop podcast in 2018. "Getting married to Danny. That was the first, like, my life will never be the same in the most incredible, indescribable way… He truly, to this day, to this minute, is just my favorite human. I'm more interested in what he has to say or his point of view just more than anybody. Really, we're so lucky in that way. We just really, really like each other and we just enjoy each other’s company.”

Image courtesy: @accessonline

Billie Joe Armstrong

Billie Joe Armstrong, the famous Green Day frontman and an occasional Broadway star, has been married to his wife Adrienne Nesser for a long time now. While most of the musicians are seen romancing models or other celebrities, Billie Joe Armstrong met his relatively unknown wife in a very old-fashioned way ---- backstage at a concert. Billie Joe Armstrong first met his future wife, Adrienne Nesser at a Green Day show at 815 6th Street in her hometown of Minneapolis on July 4, 1990. She was a huge fan of the singer before they met. Even though Billie Joe Armstrong named the wedding an “impulsive” move, he praises his long-term relationship as it helped him to manage the chaotic aspects of life. Today, Billie Joe Armstrong and Nesser have two children.

Image courtesy: @billiejoearmstrong

Also read | Julia Roberts' 2014 Video About Importance Of Nature Goes Viral Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Steve Harvey

Steve Harvey once said to a leading daily that when he first saw his wife, Marjorie Bridges, at a comedy club in Memphis, he told her he was going to marry her. Bridges, a fashion blogger, and Steve Harvey knew each other for years. While Steve Harvey became a famous comedian and rose in his career, she stayed as one of the biggest fans of Steve Harvey in all the highs and lows of his career. The couple got married in 2007, after Steve Harvey’s previous two marriages.

Image courtesy: @iamsteveharveytv

Also read | Rob Gronkowski Hilariously Demolishes Lego Bust Of Steve Harvey On New Year's Eve: WATCH

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.