Julia Roberts, Hugh Jackman & Others Hand Over Social Media Profiles To COVID-19 Experts

A huge number of celebrities have taken an initiative to help those who have been affected by the Coronavirus pandemic. They have been using various platforms to spread awareness about how to stay safe and secure during the lockdown. According to reports, actors like Hugh Jackman, Julia Roberts, Danai Gurira, Millie Bobbie Brown and others are going to collaborate with ONE. ONE is a global campaign working that has been initiated to end extreme poverty and preventable disease by 2030. Read more to know about why exactly are the celebrities joining hands with the global campaign called, ONE.

Stars join hands with ONE campaign to fight COVID-19

The celebrities that will be joining the campaign include Julia Roberts, Danai Gurira, Millie Bobbie Brown, Hugh Jackman, Shailene Woodley, Penelope Cruz, Rainn Wilson, Rita Wilson, David Oyelowo, Connie Britton, Sarah Jessica Parker. All of them surely surprised their fans by sharing posts that indicated that they were leaving social media. Posts like "So long, Instagram," on Hugh Jackman and "Farewell, Facebook," on Shailene Woodley certainly gained a lot of attention. Along with these posts, they shared a video from ONE, a global campaign that will allow them to lend their social media in order to spread information about COVID-19.

#PassTheMic - So long Twitter! Follow us as our famous friends donate their social media accounts to the "real stars" - the Global Pandemic Experts, to tell you what it's really like on the frontline of this fight. Demand Action now #PassTheMic #ONEWorld https://t.co/16AqIHFYIp pic.twitter.com/hwWQTibOhs — ONE (@ONECampaign) May 20, 2020

Above listed and several other celebs are going to turn their social media channels over to COVID-19 experts as part of the #PassTheMic campaign. The #PassTheMic campaign will allow various COVID-19 experts like Dr Anthony Fauci to utilise the stars' platforms to share facts and science-driven perspectives on the pandemic. This idea could be extremely successful as all these celebrities have a huge fan following. This initiative can be instrumental in helping spread information across the entire globe. Media reports also claim that the campaign will also feature frontline workers as well as health, economic, and other experts.

The President and CEO of ONE Campaign, Gayle Smith spoke to a news publishing house and spoke a few words about the pandemic. He mentioned that beating the virus means listening to the experts and following the science, data, and facts to get ahead of it. In context with the movement, Gayle says that the group of talent and experts from around the world will be able to put a spotlight on the need for a global response to this pandemic from the celebrity profiles. He feels that we need global cooperation and action to fight this pandemic — especially for the people, communities, and countries that are least able to withstand the shock. Because none of us is safe until all of us are safe.

