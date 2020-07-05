Brad Pitt's Movies With Julia Roberts That Showcase Their Power And Chemistry; See List

Over the past few years, Brad Pitt has worked in a wide range of critically acclaimed films. He has worked with a number of leading ladies of the industry and has left a mark with his performances. One of the actors that fit just right with Brad Pitt is the very talented and stunning Julia Roberts. Here is a look at the list of films that they have done together.

Brad Pitt and Julia Roberts' films

1. The Mexican

The Mexican is an adventure crime film released in the year 2001. The plot of the film revolves around the life of a man who is trying to get a cursed gun across the border. Meanwhile, his girlfriend wants him to give up on his criminal ways. The story of this film is written by JH Wyman and stars Brad Pitt, Julia Roberts, and James Gandolfini in pivotal roles.

2. Ocean’s Eleven

Ocean’s Eleven is a thriller crime film released in the year 2001. The plot of this film revolves around a bunch of people who are trying to pull off a heist in Las Vegas casinos. It has been directed by Steven Soderbergh and the screenplay has been done by Ted Griffin. Ocean’s Eleven stars actors like George Clooney Brad Pitt, and Julia Roberts in key roles.

3. Ocean’s Twelve

Ocean’s Twelve is a much-loved crime film released in the year 2004. The plot of this film revolves around a bunch of people who are trying to pull off a heist. They are recruited by Daniel Ocean who wants three major heists to be pulled off smoothly. The film has been directed by Steven Soderbergh and the plot has been prepared by George Nolfi. Ocean’s Twelve stars actors like Brad Pitt, George Clooney, and Julia Roberts in pivotal roles.

4. Confessions of a Dangerous Mind

Confessions of a Dangerous Mind is a biography film which released in the year 2002. The plot of the film revolves around the life of a man named Chuck Barris who purports to be a CIA hitman. The film has been directed by George Clooney and is based on a book by Chuck Barris. Confessions of a Dangerous Mind stars actors like George Clooney and Julia Roberts in pivotal roles. It also features actor Brad Pitt in a small yet significant role.

5. Full Frontal

Full Frontal is a romantic comedy film which released in the year 2002. The plot of this film revolves around the happenings in the lives of four different people who have secrets to hide. It has been directed by Steven Soderbergh and written by Coleman Hough. Full Frontal stars actors like Julia Roberts, David Hyde Pierce, and David Duchovny in pivotal roles. Brad Pitt also has a role in the film where he plays himself.

