What Time Does 'Julie And The Phantoms' Release On Netflix? Find Out

The High School Musical fame director Kenny Ortega is set to release his new show on Netflix. Ortega’s new high school comedy show Julie and the Phantoms will be releasing on Netflix very soon. Netflix released the highly anticipated show’s trailer on August 26 and it has already garnered over 1 million views on YouTube.

Fans of High School Musical will definitely love Julie and the Phantoms on Netflix, as the show has similar colourful characters and catchy tunes. Netflix new musical series looks fresh and exciting as it shows the journey of a teenager who is embracing life’s ups and downs, while still discovering the power of her voice and identity. Read on to find out, “What time does Julie and the Phantoms release on Netflix?”

Julie and the Phantoms Release Time

What time does Julie and the Phantoms release on Netflix?

Julie and the Phantoms will be releasing on Netflix on September 10, 2020. Like all other Netflix shows Julie and the Phantom will release at 12:00 AM PT, which is 3:00 AM EST. Netflix subscribers in the United Kingdom will be able to watch the show on Netflix 8:00 pm Tuesday, British Summer Time (BST) onwards.

Subscribers in India will be able to stream the new show from 12:30 pm Tuesday, Indian Standard Time (IST). In Australia, the show will start streaming from 5:00 am Wednesday, Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST). While subscribers in New Zealand will be able to stream it from 7:00 am Wednesday, New Zealand Standard Time (NZST).

Julie and the Phantoms on Netflix: The Plot

Julie and the Phantoms on Netflix follow the story of Julie, a high school student whose love for music has recently dulled because of her mother’s tragic death. The show follows Julie’s journey as she rediscovers her lost passion for music when she discovers the ghosts of three young musicians in her mother’s old recording studio. The Netflix show is a remake of the Brazilian series Julie e os Fantasmas which was aired between 2011 and 2012 on Nickelodeon. The show had garnered a lot of attention in South America and even received acclaim from critics, including nominations for the Kids’ Choice Awards Argentine edition, My Nick Awards, and etc.

Julie and the Phantoms on Netflix: The Cast

The titular role of Julie is portrayed by the newcomer Madison Reyes, while her three phantoms are portrayed by Charlie Gillespie who plays Luke, Jeremy Shada who plays Reggie and Owen Patrick Joyner who portrays Alex. Aside from the lead actor, Jadah Marie will be seen in the supporting role of Flynn. Actor Savannah May will be seen playing Carrie.

