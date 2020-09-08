'That '70s Show' Off Netflix; Fans React To Viral News, Ask 'Why Does It Hurt So Much?'

OTT platform Netflix streams several iconic sitcoms and many spectators use the platform to binge-watch classics from the 90s and early 2000s. One such show that has been lauded by fans is That ‘70s Show, which was one of the longest-running Fox sitcom's on the life of teenage Eric Forman and his friends. However, there is bad news for those who religiously follow the show. Netflix hasn’t renewed its license of the show and unfortunately, it has been taken down from the site.

While there were rumours that the show has been dropped by the site, the move has created quite a stir on Twitter. As soon as the show was removed, a massive blow from the hardcore fans of the sitcom was witnessed on social media.

Fans express disappointment

Many expressed their disappointment by sharing iconic stills and scenes of the series, while others summed up their feelings by posting character Eric Forman’s sad moments. Given its popularity, fans have been taken aback by the decision of Netflix. Curious fans were also seen asking reasons for its removal, while some conveyed how That ‘70s Show has shaped their lives and become a part of their daily schedule. Not only gifs and memes, but one fan also recorded the very moment when the show was discarded from Netflix’s catalogue. Check out their reactions here:

pay your dues to eric forman, you owe all your scrawny mfers with cool hairstyles to him #that70sshow pic.twitter.com/C1DOSqQZJE — anie | bIm ☮︎ ϟ ✿ (@that70ssimp) September 7, 2020

Mood this morning after finding out that Netflix removed That 70s Show.#that70sshow pic.twitter.com/90Xu5fX0gk — Hank Jr (@JrHank_) September 7, 2020

So they just took it off Netflix what is going to be my going to sleep sitcom now? #that70sshow pic.twitter.com/C8Fw3SZSYu — Saje🍯💕💫 (@saje_bush) September 7, 2020

I finished watching #that70sshow a long time ago but, @netflix explain to me why you always take out or cancel the good shows & leave the lame ones?



Think a little 🤦🏻‍♀️😫 — Shan (@Shan_Yari) September 7, 2020

They took That 70's Show off Netflix because it was exposing corruption left and right.#that70sshow pic.twitter.com/PPqJMcbzzJ — 『Ray V.』 (@ray_verse) September 7, 2020

Imma get rid of my @netflix account if they get rid of #that70sshow...



Who's with me — billuminati (@PalumboBill) September 2, 2020

About That ‘70s Show

Created by Mark Brazill, Terry Turner and Bonnie Tunner, That ‘70s Show is an American television sitcom that aired on Fox between 1998-2006. The series focuses on the lives of a group of six teenage friends who live in Point Place, Wisconsin. The multi-starrer series features Topher Grace, Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, Danny Masterson, Wilmer Valderrama, Laura Prepon and Lisa Robin Kelly in pivotal roles. Set in the 1970s, the comedy show essays their quirky friendship, mishaps and memories of growing up together by valuing each other. IMDb has rated the series with 8.1 stars out of 10.

