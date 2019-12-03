Dwayne Johnson Enlists Baby Yoda's Help To Hilariously Troll Kevin Hart; See Pic

Dwayne Johnson is currently promoting his movie Jumanji: The Next Level. This will be the third instalment in the Jumanji series. Jumanji 2 was one of the highest-grossing Sony films ever. In the third part, we will be seeing Danny DeVito and Danny Glover joining the star cast of the movie alongside Dwayne Johnson, Karen Gillan, Jack Black, Nick Jonas, and Kevin Hart. The Rock took to his Instagram to share an edited picture made by his fans. In the picture, we can see him holding a Baby Yoda. Here is all you should know about it.

Read|Dwayne Johnson Shares A Video Of Kevin Hart While Promoting Their New Movie

Dwayne Johnson poses with Baby Yoda

The Rock shared a picture where he is holding Baby Yoda. He captioned the picture “Thank you all so much for your well wishes, love & support 🖤. Can’t wait to bring this little nugget home to meet his brother @kevinhart4real. Via @complexpop #iamyourfather”. The Rock playfully said that he cannot wait for Kevin Hart to meet his little brother, who in the picture is Baby Yoda. This is the third such post he has posted. Earlier in 2018 when his youngest daughter was born, he took to his Instagram to share the original picture which was used to edit and make this picture. Here is the original post:

In this picture, Dwayne Johnson was seen holding Tiana Gia Johnson. The picture broke the internet as The Rock's baby Tiana was looking cute in the picture. A week later, a picture of Kevin Hart was posted by Dwayne Johnson. Take a look at the picture.

Read|Dwayne Johnson Photobombs As Kevin Hart Tells Fans His Pick For Best Actor

In this picture, we can see a crying Kevin Hart’s face edited to Tiana’s face. This is why Dwayne said that he will like baby Yoda to see his elder brother Kevin Hart. He had captioned the picture with a poem for Kevin Hart which read “Twinkle Twinkle little Hart, I just don’t know where to start, Daddy will always love and protect your tiny little soul, Even though you were delivered directly out of the butthole.” Dwayne Johnson always manages to make his fans laugh, and this is a perfect example of how he likes to entertain his fans.

Read|Dwayne Johnson’s Movies That Fans Must Watch Right Away

Read|Dwayne Johnson And Kevin Hart's '7 Minutes Of Brotherhood'; Watch Video

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.