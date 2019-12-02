Dwayne Johnson Gives Glimpse Of The World Of 'Jumanji: The Next Level', Watch Video

Dwayne Johnson is all set to reprise his role in the fourth installment of the Jumanji franchise. According to reports, he will be seen playing the role of Dr Smolder Bravestone in the franchise. The popular star is currently busy promoting his movie on his Instagram, amidst which he posted a short video on his Instagram on Sunday. The video gives a sneak-peek into his character from Jumanji: The Next Level. He posted a funny video saying, "I said it once, I’ve said it a thousand times....don’t ever do the deadly TaiChi nose pop on Dr Smolder Bravestone. @kevinhart4real goes night night 😴 #Jumanji #TheNextLevel DECEMBER 13th."

All you need to know about Jumanji: The Next Level

The fourth installment of the hit Jumanji franchise will feature actors like Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black and Karen Gillan in a pivotal role. Directed by Jake Kasdan, the trailer of the upcoming movie was recently dropped by the makers. The trailer of Jumanji: The Next Level has garnered wide-appreciation and has amped the expectation of the audience.

Dwayne Johnson's upcoming movies

Dwayne Johnson is currently busy promoting his upcoming movie, Jumanji: The Next Level, with all zest. Other than the fourth installment of the Jumanji franchise, 'The Rock' will reportedly feature in Jaume Collet-Serra's Black Adam. The movie is reportedly a spin-off of 2019 hit movie, Shazam. Reports suggest that Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam will introduce Hawkman, Doctor Fate and the Justice Society of America to the DC Extended Universe.

