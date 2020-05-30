'Jurassic World 3' Might Resume Filming In July, Says Sam Neill

With the Coronavirus pandemic taking over the world, films and television productions were put on hold and a lockdown was implemented. Currently, the UK has given a green light for films and television productions to resume shooting but bigger films will still be kept on hold. It is likely that Jurassic World 3 will join the list but actor Sam Neill thinks it can be as soon as July.

Jurassic World 3 was set to begin filming this month at Pinewood Studios in the United Kingdom. Though small productions have resumed shooting, the Jurassic team might have to wait till the end of summer. In an interview with a leading portal, actor Sam Neill said that there is hope that the film's production will continue in July.

It seems like the actor cannot wait anymore to resume his usual life on sets. He said that he will be going to the Pinewood Studios at 6 AM and said that all the sets are waiting there. Sam Neill returns to the franchise after 19 years after his last appearance as Dr Alan Grant in Jurassic Park 3 in 2001. His fellow co-stars Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum will also retain their roles as Dr Ellie Sattle and Dr Ian Malcolm.

Talking about his character's return in an earlier interview, Sam Neill said that his character was traumatised twice and it is pretty hard to get him out of his hole now. He said that it is something that the makers will have to work around. Chris Pratt said in an earlier interview that Jurassic World 3 seems like the end to the franchise.

Producer Frank Marshall previously assured the fans that this is far from the end of the franchise. When a magazine asked if the new film would be the end of the series, Marshall denied it and added that it is the start of the new era. He said that the dinosaurs are currently on the mainland among humankind and hoped that they will stay there for quite some time.

Jurassic World 3 was originally scheduled for a July 11, 2021 release. There might be a delay now because the makers are unable to resume production soon. Although the details of the film remain under wraps, the previous film Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom ended with the humankind and dinosaurs forced to live together after they were unleashed into the wild.

