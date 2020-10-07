'Jurassic World: Dominion' Delayed By A Year; First Teaser Poster & 2022 Release Date Out

Jurassic World: Dominion is one of the most awaited upcoming movies in Hollywood. Like many other big projects, it is now being delayed due to coronavirus pandemic. Universal Pictures has provided a new 2022 release date for the multi-starrer film.

Jurassic World: Dominion gets new release date

The makers have announced that Jurassic World: Dominion will be postponed by a year. It was set to release on June 11, 2021, but has been affected due to the pandemic. The movie is now scheduled to hit the theatres on June 10, 2022.

Director Colin Trevorrow broke the news on his Twitter handle while unveiling the first official teaser poster. It has the iconic Jurassic franchise logo on a round amber glass, which is speculated to be a call-back to the 1993 blockbuster Jurassic Park. The filmmaker assured fans that the film will be worth the wait. Check out his tweet and poster below:

For the past three months, I’ve worked with an extraordinary cast and crew on a film we can’t wait to share with the world. Even though we'll have to wait a bit longer, it will all be worth it. Let’s stay healthy and take care of each other until then. pic.twitter.com/vnGzhHs4nR — Colin Trevorrow (@colintrevorrow) October 6, 2020

Jurassic World: Dominion is yet another tent pole pushed by Universal Pictures. The studio has previously shifted the release date of No Time to Die from November 2020 to April 2, 2021. The movie is Daniel Craig’s fifth and last outing as James Bond. The company has also delayed the much-hyped film, F9: The Fast Saga. It was scheduled for April 2021, but the 25th Bond movie took its place. Fast and Furious 9 is now set to arrive in theatres on May 28, 2021.

Jurassic World: Dominion began filming in February 2020 in Canada. It moved to England in March 2020, where the production was halted due to the coronavirus outbreak. After a shutdown of around four months, filming resumed in July 2020. Universal Pictures has taken extensive measures to ensure the safety of the cast and crew, along with following the necessary government protocols.

Jurassic World: Dominion is the third film in the Jurassic World series and the sixth film in the Jurassic Park franchise. It has an ensemble cast that includes Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Sam Neill, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, Jake Johnson, Omar Sy, Daniella Pineda, Justice Smith, Isabella Sermon, and BD Wong who are returning to their characters from the previous films. Mamoudou Athie, DeWanda Wise, Dichen Lachman, and Scott Haze will be joining the franchise.

The project is bankrolled by Frank Marshall and Patrick Crowley, along with Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Entertainment. The story is penned by Colin Trevorrow and Derek Connolly from a screenplay by Trevorrow and Emily Carmichael. Universal Pictures will distribute the movie worldwide.

