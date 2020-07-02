'Jurassic World: Dominion' Will Have The Original Cast Throughout The Film, Says Sam Neill

Jurassic World: Dominion is an upcoming science fiction adventure film in the Jurassic Park franchise. The movie will bring back the Jurassic Park original trio Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum who played Dr. Allan Grant, Dr. Ellie Sattler, and Dr. Ian Malcolm, respectively, in the initial Jurassic Park film series. They will appear on the big screen together, after almost two decades. Many fans are excited to see their return in the series. Recently, Neill revealed that all three actors from the original film have good screen time in the movie.

Jurassic Park original trio to be on-screen throughout Dominion

In a recent interview with a daily, Sam Neill talked about his upcoming venture Jurassic World: Dominion. He was asked if the original trio’s appearance in the movie is like a cameo, or they had a significant role. Neill replied that they are all the way through the film, mentioning himself, Jeff Goldblum and Laura Dern. He stated that Goldblum and Dern are his dear friends and he is delighted to be working with them again. The actor mentioned that more than they will be living in the same place for three or four months, which he thinks is going to be fun. Sam Neill said that everybody loves Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard too. They play Owen Grady and Claire Dearing in the movie. The Enigma star thinks that all of them will be a “very happy bunch” while filming.

Jurassic World: Dominion shooting began in February 2020 but was put on a hold in March due to safety precaution amid COVID-19 or coronavirus pandemic. A recent report stated that the filming is said to resume in the United Kingdom soon. Sam Neill expressed his excitement on return to the shoot. He said that they are rearing to go and are very excited about being back at work. He mentioned that he probably would not be running quite as fast as he was 27 years ago, and laughed off.

Jurassic World: Dominion is the third film in the Jurassic World series and the sixth film in the Jurassic Park franchise. It has an ensemble cast that includes Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Sam Neill, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, Jake Johnson, Omar Sy, Daniella Pineda, Justice Smith, Isabella Sermon, and BD Wong who are returning to their characters from the previous films. Mamoudou Athie, DeWanda Wise, Dichen Lachman, and Scott Haze will be joining the franchise. Directed by Colin Trevorrow, the shooting is said to resume in July 2020, with film eyeing for a release date on June 11, 2021.

