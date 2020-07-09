'Jurassic World 3' Production Halt Helped The Film, Says Director Colin Trevorrow

The upcoming movie in the Jurassic Park franchise is Jurassic World: Dominion. The film was under production earlier this year and like several other films the production had to be paused due to the current coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic. Now the director of the film, Dominion Colin Trevorrow, hinted that the halt in production might have actually helped the film. Read to know more.

Jurassic World 3production halt helped the movie

In a recent interview with a magazine, Jurassic World: Dominion director Colin Trevorrow talked about the halt in production. He said that for many of them, Dominion was already the “biggest creative challenge” of their lives, before lockdown. The filmmaker stated that the shooting schedule really worked to their advantage. He mentioned that the first four weeks they put to the film were mostly sequences with dinosaurs in them. Trevorrow noted that the hiatus allowed the team to get a head start on VFX and workshop for some of the newer elements without the pressure of a looming deadline.

According to reports, Jurassic World 3 is set to begin filming again from next month with strict safety and health guidelines. Colin Trevorrow said that he is confident that their guidelines will keep the crew safe. He mentioned the hard part will be constructing a creative environment within all the precautions. Once the cameras roll, they have to forget our world and live in the world of the movie. He noted in an interview that it may take some practice.

Colin Trevorrow added that he has been “really moved” by the way everyone has shown support for each other. He mentioned that they are all “fired up” to get back to work on Jurassic World: Dominion. Expressing his excitement about resuming shoot, the filmmaker stated that this is what they do, and they are eager to get back out there and do it.

Jurassic World: Dominion is the third film in the Jurassic World series and the sixth film in the Jurassic Park franchise. It has an ensemble cast that includes Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Sam Neill, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, Jake Johnson, Omar Sy, Daniella Pineda, Justice Smith, Isabella Sermon, and BD Wong who are returning to their characters from the previous films. Mamoudou Athie, DeWanda Wise, Dichen Lachman, and Scott Haze will be joining the franchise. Distributed by Universal Pictures globally, Jurassic World 3 is scheduled to hit the theatres on June 11, 2021.

