'Jurassic World: Dominion' Production Has Spent Nearly $3 Million On COVID-19 Tests

In July 2020, the upcoming Jurassic World: Dominion was one of the first few movies to have resumed shooting after the global pandemic. The cast and crew of the movie had a mountain of safety protocols in place. Fans will be surprised to know about the amount of money and effort that are being put into making sure that the set is safe and COVID-free. Read further ahead to know more about the total amount spent.

Amount Jurassic World: Dominion spent to keep the set safe

Reports from The Hollywood Reporter suggest, Universal has rented out an entire hotel near the set of Jurassic World: Dominion in the United Kingdom and the cast, crew, and staff of the movie are regularly being tested. They have done over 27,000 COVID-19 tests since the shooting has resumed and spent nearly $3 million on the testing alone. Out of all the tests done till now, only under 10 of the people had positive results.

According to reports from The Hollywood Reporter, producer Patrick Crowley said that when he gets up and running, he realizes that he needs to go over and talk to that crew person and say, “Buddy, put the mask up over your nose”. Mentioning another instance, he spoke about the time when he found three people who were just 18 inches away from each other talking about what a great time they had last weekend, but he has to break it up in order to remind them of the safety rules.

Patrick Crowley revealed that they have people who are hired to do nothing but go, “You need to get 2 meters away from him” because the success of the show and the likelihood of them continuing to have jobs in the industry is dependent on that.

Patrick Crowley said that the entire cast and crew are required to undergo full 14 days of isolation for anyone exposed to someone with a positive test. This particular rule has been mandated by Universal's parent company Comcast. He revealed that can be a nightmare when all of a sudden they have four people who aren't able to go to work and they have to figure out a workaround but if they don't stick by the rule, then they don't have any uniform way of assuring accountability. Jurassic World: Dominion will be arriving in theatres on June 11, 2021.

DISCLAIMER | The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

