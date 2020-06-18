'Jurassic World 3' Team Taking Extreme Safety Measures, Reveals Bryce Dallas Howard

Jurassic World: Dominion is an upcoming science fiction adventure film in the Jurassic Park franchise. The shooting began in February 2020 but was put on a hold in March due to safety precaution amid COVID-19 or coronavirus pandemic. Now Bryce Dallas Howard, who will be reprising her role as Claire Dearing, says that the team is taking extreme safety measures before returning to filming. Read to know more.

'Jurassic World 3' team going above and beyond on safety measures

In an interview with an entertainment portal, Bryce Dallas Howard talked about how the people behind the movie at Universal Studios are ensuring the well-being of the cast and crew. She said that there has been a lot of communication. They are going above and beyond for safety. The actor stated that they would never go back to work if they do not feel safe. She noted that they are taking it a day at a time, and she is very grateful to have a job.

Bryce Dallas Howard revealed what she feels really right about resuming shoot. She said that there is a daily conversation, daily communication with all of the actors and the key crew members. They consistently ask questions like, ‘How are we going to do this? How are we going to do this safely?’ Bryce noted. The actor stated that they are working on not making compromises that could undermine someone’s health and well-being.

Bryce Dallas Howard explained that anyone with symptoms will be isolated immediately before being sent home. They want to make sure that they are going above and beyond the national protocols to create a safe environment. She mentioned that cost is not their main concern now: it is safety. They will take direction from their medical team. Bryce stated the team is confident that with the staggered scheduling and zones of talent and crew, along with a system of contact tracing, they can move forward with limited delay in production on Jurassic World 3.

Jurassic World: Dominion is the third film in the Jurassic World series and the sixth film in the Jurassic Park franchise. It has an ensemble cast that includes Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Sam Neill, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, Jake Johnson, Omar Sy, Daniella Pineda, Justice Smith, Isabella Sermon and BD Wong who are returning to their characters from the previous films. Mamoudou Athie, DeWanda Wise, Dichen Lachman and Scott Haze will be joining the franchise. Directed by Colin Trevorrow, the shooting is said to resume in July 2020, with film eyeing for a release date on June 11, 2021.

