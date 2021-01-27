'Jurrasic Park' Original Trio Pitched In To Write Dialogues For Jurassic World 3: Dominion

The makers of Jurassic world 3: Dominion have roped in the original trio from the Jurassic Park film to help them with dialogue writing. Thus, Sam Neil, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum will be returning for the third Jurassic World movie. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the three were heavily involved in the writing process for their dialogues. The actors brought their characters to life a while back and will reprise their role in the upcoming Jurassic World film.

Jurassic Park original trio helped for writing dialogues

Speaking about the same, director Colin Trevorrow said that the trio was always invested in the writing process of the film. He added that their day wouldn’t end once the shoot ended. The director continued to say that the actors would not even end their work on the weekends and would contribute to writing dialogues. Colin mentioned that the actors were deeply associated with the specific set of characters that were written for the film. According to the news portal, the actors would often get invested in their character’s dialogues.

The trio of the Jurassic Park is all set to reprise their role in the upcoming film and thus director Colin further spoke about it. He shed light on the fact that two universes of the Jurassic franchise will be seen together. He said it is a true ensemble to watch the characters, even if they won’t be side by side the whole time. He further added that for him, it’s just an exhilarating experience from a generational standpoint.

Colin added that he was especially excited as he got to put the characters back into the survival zone, only this time it is up to them to make sure they all don’t go extinct like the dinosaurs. Further on, Colin called the Jurassic World 3: Dominion as a celebration of the whole franchise. Thus fans of the movie franchise are quite eager to know what new adventure awaits in the film. According to the news portal mentioned above, Jurassic World 3: Dominion will be getting a theatrical release in 2022.

