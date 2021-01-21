Netflix has delivered some of the best movies and TV shows in the past few months. The streaming service giant also released some of the best-animated shows on its platform. One of them is Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous. The popular animated sci-fi adventure series premiered in September last year and went on to become a huge hit. The makers are back with the Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous season 2 on Netflix.

As the Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous season 2 release date is coming close, a lot of people have been thinking about the Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous season 2 release time and have been wondering at what time does Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous season 2 release on Netflix? For all the curious people, here is a look at the Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous season 2 release date and time.

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous season 2 release date

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous series will be dropping on Netflix on January 22, 2021. The Netflix subscribers around the world will be able to watch the second season of this popular series on their devices from tomorrow. This means that the show will be able to stream within a few hours from now. Here is a look at the Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous release time.

What time does Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous season 2 release on Netflix?

The streaming service platform Netflix is known to release all its shows and movies at midnight of the release date according to Pacific Time. Following the same pattern, Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous season 2 release time can also be expected to be at midnight of January 22, 2021, according to PT.

As per eastern time, the show will be available to watch at 3 AM. Indian subscribers will be able to stream Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous season 2 on Netflix from 1.30 PM on this Friday. Netflix viewers from Mexico can watch Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous season 2 on Netflix from 2 AM. The audience in the UK can stream the second season of this action-packed series from 8 AM onwards.

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous

The series is developed by Zack Stentz and is based on the novel Jurassic Park by Michael Crichton. The series is part of the Jurassic Park franchise. The show features Paul-Mikél Williams, Sean Giambrone, Kausar Mohammed, Jenna Ortega, Ryan Potter, and Raini Rodriguez as voice artists for the six teenagers who are stranded on the island.

The official description about the series on Netflix reads as, “Six teens invited to attend a state of the art adventure camp on Isla Nubar must band together to survive when the dinosaurs break out of captivity.” Here is a look at the Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous season 2 series.

