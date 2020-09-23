'Jurassic Park' Trio Reunite And Urge Fans To Register To Vote On Twitter; See Post

The Jurassic Park trio, Jeff Goldblum, Sam Neill and Laura Dern are now going to be seen in the upcoming dinosaur disaster film. It is the first time that this classic Jurassic Park trio has come back to the big screens together. The three have shared a post from Jurassic Park’s social media but they have a message for their fans. Read more to know about the Jurassic Park trio's recent social media post.

Jurassic Park Trio asks fans to register to vote through social media post

Jeff Goldblum, Sam Neill and Laura Den are making it to the headlines for their recent picture on Jurassic Park’s Twitter handle. The three urge their fans to go register to vote for the upcoming elections. A number of other Hollywood celebrities have been trying to raise awareness about voting and urging their fans to register themselves for the same.

The US elections 2020 are supposed to take palace on November 3, 2020. Jeff Goldblum, Sam Neill and Laura Den --- Jurassic Park trio --- released this video on National Voter Registration Day in the US. The three were seen on the sets of Jurassic World: Dominion where they will be reprising the roles of Dr Alan Grant, Dr Ellie Sattler and Dr Ian Malcolm respectively. The shooting process of the film has started again after a long pause due to the coronavirus lockdown.

More about Jurassic World: Dominion

Jurassic World: Dominion is an upcoming science fiction adventure film that is the sixth addition to the franchise and a sequel to Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. Colin Trevorrow has been brought in to write and direct the film. It is also the final film to he Jurassic World trilogy that was started with the 2015 release, Jurassic World. The crew started its principal photography in Canada in February 2020 and moved on to complete schedules in England.

In March, their shooting was stopped because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The crew was brought back in July 2020 to restart the production and its release has been pushed to June 11, 2021. Apart from the crew, the film also brings back a number of actors from the previous parts of the Jurassic World film franchise. Here are the cast members of Jurassic world: Dominion.

Jurassic World: Dominion cast

Chris Pratt as Owen Grady

Bryce Dallas Howard as Claire Dearing

Sam Neill as Dr Alan Grant

Laura Dern as Dr Ellie Sattler

Jeff Goldblum as Dr Ian Malcolm

Jake Johnson as Lowery Cruthers

Omar Sy as Barry Sembène

Daniella Pineda as Zia Rodriguez

Justice Smith as Franklin Webb

Dichen Lachman

Scott Haze

Isabella Sermon as Maisie Lockwood

BD Wong as Dr Henry Wu

Mamoudou Athie

DeWanda Wise

Campbell Scott as Dr Lewis Dodgson

