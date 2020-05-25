Ray Porter Plays Role Of 'Darkseid' In The Upcoming Snyder Cut Of 'Justice League'?

The original cut of Justice League was much different than the theatrical cut that premiered worldwide. In fact, Snyder's vision for the Justice League was far more intricate and he even planned to introduce Darkseid, one of DC's most feared villains, in his original 'Snyder Cut'. Unfortunately, Snyder had to eventually leave the project due to a loss in his family and Joss Whedon took over the direction of the project, removing Darkseid from the script altogether.

Fans still speculate about who could have played Darkseid in the original Snyder Cut. Its seems that fans have finally found their answer, as actor Ray Porter recently took to Twitter to reveal that he was meant to play Darkseid in the original cut of Justice League. Moreover, he also mentioned that he was going to finally play Darkseid in Zack Snyder's Justice League, which is set to release on HBO Max in 2021.

Ray Porter confirms that he is Darkseid in the Justice League 'Snyder Cut'

That said, and because I’ve been given permission...

Hi, I’m Ray. I played Darkseid in Zack Snyder’s “Justice League”.

There. It’s out now. — Ray Porter (@Ray__Porter) May 22, 2020

Taking to Twitter, Ray Porter revealed that he had been given permission to reveal that he was playing Darkseid in Zack Snyder's Justice League. Ray Porter has always been one of the most popular choices to play Darkseid. In fact, many fans believed that he was cast as Darkseid before Snyder left the project.

Darkseid was meant to be an integral part of the Justice League film. He was set to feature in several flashback scenes and was the main antagonist of the film. However, he was completely removed from the theatrical cut, except for one scene where Steppenwolf mentioned his name. With the 'Snyder Cut' finally set to release on HBO Max, fans will finally get to see the live-action Darkseid that they have been waiting for.

According to various reports about the Snyder Cut, Darkseid was set to make an appearance in Justice League after the death of Steppenwolf. Reportedly, Darkseid would have boom tubed to earth and threatened the heroes, setting up the sequel film, Justice League 2. However, all these scenes were cut out from the final cut due to time constraints.

