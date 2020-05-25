Naomi Campbell Lounges Amid Roses As She Posts A Heartfelt Thanks For Birthday Wishes

Naomi Campbell celebrated 50 years of life on May 22, 2020. The model took to her Instagram to share her happiness and joy with her fans. The picture she shared looks nothing less than a stunning portrait.

Naomi Campbell’s heartfelt post

Naomi shared a picture of herself wearing a stunning white gown as she lounges on her couch. She is surrounded by large bouquets of roses of all colours. There are bunches of white, pink, red, and yellow roses as well. In the caption of the post, Naomi shared a long and heartfelt message for all her friends and followers.

Naomi started her thank you post by thanking everyone for the birthday love, wishes and blessings. She said that she is thankful to have amazing people in her life and that she is grateful to spend 50 years on the planet, which she called ‘beautiful’. She then talked about how she had no ideas that she would get this far and that she is eternally grateful to those who have been with her through thick and thin and all the ups and downs. She thanked her recovery family as well. Naomi was going through rehab after getting addicted to drugs and alcohol at a very young age. Talking about her journey, she wrote:

My journey so far has been extremely colourful, always reminding myself I am a work in progress, growing and learning every day. Without you all I would not be here, there would be no Naomi and those of you, (you know who you are) your honesty, consistency and embrace means the world to me. I Love you all and know how much you all mean to me... And Mum thank you for me giving life and life lessons

Her comments section poured with love and affection for Naomi. Actor Luke Evans wish her a happy birthday. Helena Christensen wrote that she looks like a beautiful blooming rose amongst all the flowers in the world. Actor Jeffree Right joked about how she does not seem like 50 years old and commented that ‘if she says so’, he will believe it. He then called her ‘young lady’ and wished her a Happy Birthday. Indian fashion designer Manish Malhotra also wished Naomi a Happy Birthday.

(Source: Naomi Campbell's Instagram)

Naomi Campbell was born in London, England on May 22, 1970. She has been into the modelling industry ever since the age of 15. She was one of six models of her generation declared supermodels by the fashion industry, as claimed by a news source.

