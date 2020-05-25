From Kylie Jenner To Rihanna, Here Are Forbes' Richest Self-made Women

Kylie Jenner, Rihanna and Serena Williams have topped the list of the world's richest self-made women. American business magazine Forbes released its list of the 'World's Richest Self-Made Women'. All these ladies are popular in their own respective fields of work and are dominating the same. In order to qualify to be on the list, they had to have a net worth of at least $225 million. Self-made defines as 'becoming successful or rich by your own efforts'. Take a look at the women who topped the list.

Richest self-made woman - Diane Hendricks

Diane Hendricks is the richest self-made female billionaire. The businesswoman is 72 years old and is worth a whopping $7 billion. Mrs Hendricks works in the building materials industry and is one of the biggest sellers of windows and sliding doors in America. She is also known for her philanthropy. Throughout her life, she has donated to a number of charities, including colleges and hospitals.

Youngest self-made billionaire - Kylie Jenner

Reality TV star and beauty mogul Kylie Jenner is the youngest self-made female billionaire. Her net worth is more than $1 billion. She made her fortune with cosmetics, skincare and modelling. Some suggested that she achieved the self-made billionaire title with the help of momager Kris Jenner and other family members. Either way, Kylie is an extremely successful businesswoman. Kylie is arguably among the most influential models all across the world and she knows how to leverage her social media influence.

Richest musician - Rihanna

Rihanna is among the world's richest female artists. She ranks higher than Madonna and Beyonce. She has a net worth of more than $600 million. And interestingly, some of her wealth also comes from her fashion and beauty lines like Fenty. She is also known for embracing various music styles.

Richest sports star - Serena Williams

Serena Williams is a tennis legend and has also made it onto the Forbes' list, as the world's richest female sports star. Her net worth is more than $225 million. She has won 23 Grand Slam tennis tournaments - including the Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon and US Open. Serena is also known for her philanthropic work and has used her money to invest in small start-up companies and has even launched her own clothing line.

