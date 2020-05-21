Justice League's Zack Snyder Cut To Release After 3-year Long Fan Campaign

Justice League became a much talked about film since its release in 2017. The movie was directed by Zack Snyder, but his cut did not make it to the theatres as the filmmaker left the project halfway following a family tragedy. Joss Whedon was then called in to direct Justice League and reportedly changed Snyder’s work.

Justice League received mostly negative reviews and failed to match expectations at the box office. Since then, fans had been demanding Snyder’s cut of the films with #Releasethesnydercut campaign. Now after three years of the original movie release, Zack Snyder’s version of the Justice League will finally release on HBO Max. Read to know more.

Zack Snyder Cut of Justice League gets a release platform

Fans created #ReleaseTheSnyderCut campaign showing their disappointment with the theatrical version of Justice League. The news about Snyder’s cut being release was making rounds for a long time but caught much fire in the last two days with reports of it actually getting a platform.

Now, an official announcement has stated that Zack Snyder’s version of the Justice League will be out on the forthcoming streaming platform HBO Max. The announcement was made with two Black and White posters. One was shared by the online platform with a release date of 2021. Snyder tweeted another poster and captioned it, “This is real. #releasethesyndercut”. Check them below.

The popular campaign of Zack Snyder’s version of the movie had been doing round for three years and was often sported trending on the internet whenever the filmmaker shared a glimpse. Justice League actors Jason Momoa and Gal Gadot showed their support to the campaign at several events.

With the news now being out, Snyder mentioned in an interview that it will be an "entirely new thing” and would provide “a new experience apart from that movie.” It is unclear whether Snyder’s cut would release as a film or in parts. But according to reports, it is more likely to be out with six chapters from the initially four-hour-long film. However, an official confirmation is yet to be made. Henry Cavill, Ray Fisher, and Momoa shared the news on their Instagram handles.

Justice League stars Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Amy Adams, Gal Gadot, Jason Momoa, Ezra Miller, Ray Fisher, Jeremy Irons, Diane Lane, Connie Nielsen, and JK Simmons. The film was criticised for the plot, writing, score, pacing, villain and computer-generated imagery.

Zack Snyder’ cut is said to have everything that fans wanted, including the popular DC Comic baddie, Darkseid. It is reported that the upcoming version is on the editing table and could cost around $20-$30 million.

