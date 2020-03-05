Justin Bieber's Prank On David Beckham Goes Hilariously Wrong, Watch Video

Football legend David Beckham was the guest on a recent episode of The Ellen Degeneres Show. The player was on the popular talk show to talk about his plans for buying his own football club. Beckham shared that he wants to leave a legacy for his kids. The 44-year-old is a dad to four kids, Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz, and Harper, and is married to the designer Victoria Beckham.

Justin Bieber tries to scare David Beckham, fails miserably

It was revealed that when Victoria was pregnant with Harper, the boys asked if they could pick a name for the baby. Beckham's kids loved Justin Bieber so much that they wanted to name the baby Justin if it was a boy and Justine if it was a girl. When host Ellen DeGeneres asked him why it did not work out, the former had the perfect prank planned for it.

ALSO READ | David Beckham Uploads Heartwarming Instagram Post On Son Brooklyn's 21st Birthday

Just as Ellen asked the question, Justin Bieber popped up from a box beside David Beckham. When this prank usually takes place on the show, the guests get scared and give such a reaction that leaves the audience rolling in laughter. But when Justin did it, David Beckham did not budge and remained calm.

He barely flinched as the Sorry singer popped in front of him and gave him a hug in the next moment. Justin was quick to apologise to him and told him that the makers wanted him to do. Justin Bieber then told Beckham that he has to go and walks off the stage.

ALSO READ | Justin Bieber And Hailey Baldwin Indulge In PDA On Singer's Birthday; See Pics

David Beckham also shared a story of how they once went for Trick or Treat to Justin Bieber's house. He shared that just when they were about to end their Halloween and the kids had too many candies, his son, Romeo turned to him and told him that Justin was giving away snow cones. His kids asked him to contact the singer.

David Beckham then DMed Justin asking if it was really happening. Bieber got back within seconds and told him that it was happening. David then took his family to Bieber's house and they got their snow cones.

ALSO READ | Justin Bieber Opened Up About His Music And How It All Started; Read

ALSO READ | Justin Bieber Reveals How Many Children He Wants With Hailey Baldwin; Read

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.