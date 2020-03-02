Justin Bieber And Hailey Baldwin Indulge In PDA On Singer's Birthday; See Pics

Singer Justin Bieber just ringed in his 26th birthday on March 1, 2020. Wife Hailey Baldwin threw him a birthday bash where they screened a film and had an intimate celebration with close friends. Hailey took to her social media to wish him a Happy Birthday. The wife added a series of posts of the couple sharing some PDA moments at different places.

The post came in after the early celebration of the singer's birthday which was attended by multiple stars like Kylie Jenner and other close friends of the couple.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin's adorable PDA

In one of the pictures, the couple is seen publicly kissing in a bus while some people are cheering for them. The post also included some photos from the couple's formal wedding. Wishing him on his birthday, the model captioned the picture as, "Happy birthday best friend. thank you for putting a smile on my face every single day.. I love you".

The Canadian popstar, Justin Bieber, was greeted by the closest of his friends and they brought out a cake for him and sung him the birthday song. The actor is seen enjoying the moment and while Hailey Baldwin held the cake, his other friends held two trays full of creamy cupcakes. The actor was later clicked kissing Hailey post the celebration.

Justin Bieber also took to his social media to share a picture with his wife. The singer is seen kissing Hailey and shared in the caption that she is his birthday gift. A series of celebrities have also sent wishes to the singer in the comments section on the post.

