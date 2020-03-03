Justin Bieber Opened Up About His Music And How It All Started; Read

Over the years, Justin Bieber has been through a lot of positive and negative times. He has seen the upsides of fame, and has lived the downside of having fame at a very young age. But, the singer is all set to make a positive impact on the world now, which he made clear from his docuseries Justin Bieber: Changes. Read on to know more about what the Canadian pop-star has to say about his music.

READ |Justin Bieber And Ellen DeGeneres' Most Memorable Moments Together

Justin Bieber talks about his music and how it all started

According to reports, Justin Bieber grew up an only child in Ontario. He entered a local singing competition called Stratford Idol, where other competitors were taking music lessons and trying to win the competition but JB was very casual about it and had no basic music training. He was only 12 back then and earned the 2nd place.

This is where it all began, as, after the competition, he uploaded his videos on the internet, for his friends and family, but other people started liking them and started following a young JB. This is where his manager found him. This is how it all started, and his love for music helped him make a big name for himself.

READ |Justin Bieber & Superfan Lynsey Mickolas Recreate Their 2010 'One Less Lonely Girl' Moment

Talking about his music, the pop singer said that he is just looking forward to influencing others in a positive way. He stated that his message to everyone is that you can do anything if you just put your mind to it. This is what he wants to tell the world.

JB said that he grew up below the poverty line; he did not have much like others. This is what made him strong as a person in his life, and helped him build a character for himself. He further said that he just wants to become a better person.

READ |Times When Justin Bieber Got Involved In A Feud With His Fans; Read More

Justin Bieber went on to say that he thinks older people can appreciate his music because he really shows his heart when he sings and it is not corny. His latest album Changes released on Valentine’s Day 2020. Fans are loving the songs as the album is about his love for his wife.

READ | Justin Bieber And Hailey Bieber's Best Moments From 'Justin Bieber: Seasons'

(Photo: Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.