Justin Bieber Reveals How Many Children He Wants With Hailey Baldwin; Read

Justin Bieber released his seventh album on February 14, 2020, and, since then, his album has reached the number one position. The singer dedicated this album to his wife and added that his life is going through changes just like his album. After the release of his album, he has been promoting it on various platforms.

The Canadian pop-singer is also promoting his tour, which is going to start soon. For promoting his album, Justin was recently seen at The Ellen DeGeneres Show’s burning questions segment. Here, he revealed how many kids he wants. Read here to know what Justin Bieber had to say.

Justin Bieber reveals how many kids he wants with Hailey Baldwin

While, Justin was on the show's Burning Questions segment, Ellen asked Justin on how many kids he wants to have with Hailey Baldwin. To this, Justin had the perfect answer. He expressed that the number of kids the couple wants depends on Hailey Baldwin as it is her body. This reply won the hearts of the fans who were seeing the show. Apart from this, the singer was also asked about his birthday this year.

The I Don't Care singer answered this question by saying that he and Hailey Baldwin spent time together on the day of his birthday. He said that it was his best birthday surprise. He added that Hailey decorated the house and had a movie playing. He further said that his birthday night was really romantic.

Justin said that Hailey had gone in full wedding planner mood and decorated the house with candles and other decorations. He also expressed that the night was totally “gorgeous”.

This is not the first time Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin were asked about babies. Early after the release of his album, the speculation of Justin and Hailey expecting a child started after a baby cooing at the end of the song All Around Me was heard. Only time will tell when will the pop star have a child.

(Source: Justin Bieber Instagram)

