Justin Bieber Calls Wife Hailey Baldwin His Quarantine Partner With A Romantic Picture

Justin Bieber recently posted a romantic picture of himself with his wife Hailey Baldwin. In the picture posted, the two love birds can be seen kissing each other while they are all dressed for the snow all around. He has also mentioned in the caption how the two are quarantine partners.

Justin Bieber's quarantine partner

Most of the world has been socially isolating themselves amidst the spread of COVID-19 virus. One of the many celebrities to follow the social distancing concept at the moment is international pop star Justin Bieber. He recently put up a picture with wife Hailey Baldwin, calling her his quarantine partner. In the picture posted, the two lovebirds can be seen sharing a romantic moment as they kiss each other. In the picture, both of them can be seen in a snowy area with proper winter clothes. They can also be seen wearing snow goggles in the picture. Justin Bieber can be seen wearing a red jacket while wife Hailey is wearing a dark blue jacket. They have been showered with love and support from their fans in the comments section of the post. Have a look at the picture and the caption here.

Read Justin Bieber Escapes To Canada With Hailey Baldwin, Shares An Adorable TikTok Video\

Read Networks Adjusting To Life Without Live Sporting Events

Justin Bieber and wife Hailey Baldwin’s quarantine pass time

Justin Bieber had recently uploaded a video with wife Hailey Baldwin where the two could be seen dancing to a catchy tune. They were seen dressed in casual and comfortable clothes as they have been on self-quarantine for some time now. Justin Bieber can be seen wearing sweat pants and a sweatshirt while his wife can be seen wearing a pyjama set in the video posted. Have a look at the video here.

Read Drake, Justin Bieber And Other Popular Canadian Singers Of The 21st Century

Read Urvashi Rautela & Awez Darbar Groove To Justin Bieber's Track During Self-isolation

Image Courtesy: Justin Bieber Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.