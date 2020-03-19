Drake, Justin Bieber And Other Popular Canadian Singers Of The 21st Century

Canada is home to many popular singers in the world. The list includes prominent names like Justin Bieber, Drake and more. These singers have successfully managed to carve a special place for themselves in the music and entertainment industry. Learn more about these popular singers of 21st Century who have a Canadian origin-

Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber is a Canadian singer. He released his first debut album in 2010. His song Baby was a worldwide hit. As the years passed, he kept coming up with many successful hits like "What do you mean, Purpose, Sorry, Cold water, Let me love you, Despacito, Yummy, and many more. He is one of the best and highest-paid singers in Hollywood currently.

The Weeknd

The Weeknd is a Canadian singer, who is also a songwriter. House of Balloons, Thursday, and Echoes of Silence went on to become a single album in 2011, which was called Trilogy. This was a long break for him, which gained him massive recognition. Few of his best songs include Starboy, Can't feel my face, I feel it coming, False alarm, Secrets, and Heartless,

Drake

Drake is a Canadian singer, actor, and rapper. Thank me Later was his first debut studio album in 2010. Take care and Nothing was the same were his next successful releases. He came up with many songs which were a super hit, including God’s plan, In my feelings, Girls need love, Money in the grave, One dance, Fake love, and many more.

Michael Buble

Michael Buble is a Canadian singer. His first song 'Haven't Met You' was among the top ten songs in Canada and UK. Few of his other best songs include Feeling good, Everything, It’s a beautiful day, I believe in you, Crazy love, and many more.

