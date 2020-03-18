Justin Bieber Escapes To Canada With Hailey Baldwin, Shares An Adorable TikTok Video

With the self-quarantine and social distancing taking over amid the Coronavirus outbreak, various celebrities have chosen to remain in their homes. The USA is in a state of national emergency due to the Coronavirus pandemic and people are going in self-isolation all over the country. Singer Justin Bieber and wife Hailey Baldwin escaped to Canada where the singer owns a sprawling lakefront mansion.

Justin Bieber &Hailey Baldwin share a TikTok video

This report comes just days after the Sorry singer urged his fans to take up social distancing to prevent the spread of Coronavirus. Fans are speculating that Justin Bieber and wife Hailey Baldwin might have headed to his home in Canada where they are spending their isolation time. Amid self-quarantine, the couple shared an adorable TikTok video with their fans.

Sharing the post on his social media, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are seen jamming to a Lil Jackie‘s 2018 song Slidegang. The couple is seen grooving to the song in the singer's spacious living room. Baldwin hits the record button and the two start busting out their coordinated moves for the song. The comments section on the post quickly started buzzing as fans loved the video.

Though the couple escaped to Canada as the Coronavirus takes hold in the US, Ontario's premier Doug Ford declared a state of emergency across the province on March 17. This means that that restaurants, pubs, theatres and everything will be shut across the city.

