Urvashi Rautela & Awez Darbar Groove To Justin Bieber's Track During Self-isolation

Bollywood News

Urvashi Rautela does a self-isolating dance with YouTuber Awez Darbar in tow. They are seen dancing to the Justin Bieber song Yummy. Watch the clip here.

Written By Kaushal Ladhad | Mumbai | Updated On:
urvashi rautela

Urvashi Rautela made her debut in 2013 with actor Sunny Deol in the film Singh Saab: The Great. After this, she gained a lot of popularity for her dancing skills, exceptional fitness, and fashion sense. She recently took to her Instagram to share a video of her and YouTuber Awez Darbar dancing to this Justin Bieber track. Take a look.

Read Also| From Urvashi Rautela To Hina Khan, Actors Who Know How To Style A Pantsuit

Urvashi Rautela & YouTuber Awez Darbar dance to a Justin Bieber track 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by URVASHI RAUTELA 🇮🇳Actor🇮🇳 (@urvashirautela) on

In the video, we can see Urvashi Rautela and YouTuber Awez Darbar dancing to the tunes of Justin Bieber's song Yummy. This song was from his album Changes. In the video, Urvashi was adorning a black top and a shiny mirrored skirt.  Whereas Awez Darbar was seen in a black t-shirt and dark blue denim pant. To complete his look, he is seen in a colourful jacket and blueish-grey sneakers.

Read Also|  Urvashi Rautela And Paoli Dam In Stunning Blue Blazer Looks; See Pics

Urvashi Rautela captioned the video by writing “YUMMY👅👅👅 #love #UrvashiRautela #Justinbieber #Yummy”. In the video, both Urvashi Rautela and Awez Darbar are seen syncing their moves to ace the performance. This is how Urvashi Rautela is spending her time in the process of self-isolation and social distancing herself from others.

Read Also| Parineeti Chopra Or Urvashi Rautela - Who Is Slaying The Red Blazer Jacket Look?

Urvashi Rautela and Youtuber Awez Darbar dancing on the song 'Thumka'

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by URVASHI RAUTELA 🇮🇳Actor🇮🇳 (@urvashirautela) on

In another video, Urvashi Rautela is seen dancing to the tunes of her own song Thumka from the movie Pagalpanti. She was seen with TikTok fame Awez Darbar. This video is one of their early collaborations. She is often seen with Awez Darbar. In this video, she is seen adorning a beautiful sequinned silver co-ord set and transparent heels.

Read Also| Urvashi Rautela Or Paoli Dam- Which 'Hate Story' Star Is Your Favourite Red Saree Queen?

 

 

