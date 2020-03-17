Urvashi Rautela & Awez Darbar Groove To Justin Bieber's Track During Self-isolation

Urvashi Rautela made her debut in 2013 with actor Sunny Deol in the film Singh Saab: The Great. After this, she gained a lot of popularity for her dancing skills, exceptional fitness, and fashion sense. She recently took to her Instagram to share a video of her and YouTuber Awez Darbar dancing to this Justin Bieber track. Take a look.

Urvashi Rautela & YouTuber Awez Darbar dance to a Justin Bieber track

In the video, we can see Urvashi Rautela and YouTuber Awez Darbar dancing to the tunes of Justin Bieber's song Yummy. This song was from his album Changes. In the video, Urvashi was adorning a black top and a shiny mirrored skirt. Whereas Awez Darbar was seen in a black t-shirt and dark blue denim pant. To complete his look, he is seen in a colourful jacket and blueish-grey sneakers.

Urvashi Rautela captioned the video by writing “YUMMY👅👅👅 #love #UrvashiRautela #Justinbieber #Yummy”. In the video, both Urvashi Rautela and Awez Darbar are seen syncing their moves to ace the performance. This is how Urvashi Rautela is spending her time in the process of self-isolation and social distancing herself from others.

Urvashi Rautela and Youtuber Awez Darbar dancing on the song 'Thumka'

In another video, Urvashi Rautela is seen dancing to the tunes of her own song Thumka from the movie Pagalpanti. She was seen with TikTok fame Awez Darbar. This video is one of their early collaborations. She is often seen with Awez Darbar. In this video, she is seen adorning a beautiful sequinned silver co-ord set and transparent heels.

