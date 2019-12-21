Justin Bieber Calls Wife Hailey "My Gift This Year", Sets Temperature Soaring | SEE PIC

Ahead of Christmas, Justin Bieber seems to have gotten his Christmas gift already. The Sorry singer recently took to Instagram and openly flirted with his wife Hailey Bieber (Baldwin). The Baby singer also added the sweetest caption with this post. Read on to know more details about this story.

Justin Bieber posted the sweetest picture with Hailey Bieber

Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Baldwin are one of the most talked-about couples in Hollywood. The supermodel and the Grammy award winner had one of the most glamorous weddings this year. Apart from having one of the most elaborative wedding celebrations, the star couple also knows how to set a new standard of couple goals on social media. Both Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin have never shied away from showering love to each other on Instagram.

Recently, Justin Bieber took to Instagram and posted a picture with his wife Hailey Baldwin. In this picture, Justin Bieber is shirtless and posing with wife Hailey. Justin’s back is towards the camera and Hailey is looking over his shoulder. Even though this black and white picture is a bit steamy, the caption added by Justin Bieber took the cake.

Justin Bieber added the sweetest caption dedicated to his wife Hailey Baldwin in this Instagram post. The caption stated, “My gift this year”. He also added the hashtag of a clothing brand with this image. But Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s fans were all focused on this picture and caption posted by Justin. Within minutes of this picture being uploaded, their fans flooded the comment section with heart emojis and complimented the chemistry that these two lovebirds share. Take a look at this picture of Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin here.

