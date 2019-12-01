Hailey Bieber Refutes Pregnancy Rumours, Says She Just Really Loves Food

Hailey Bieber her husband Justin Bieber are on vacation in Miami to celebrate Thanksgiving Day with their family and friends, and Hailey even shared photos of the occasion. In one of the pictures of the couple that had been circulating on the web, Hailey was seen with her hand on her stomach. Thanks to the photograph, rumours that the star was pregnant began to spread. Hailey responded to the rumours via her Instagram story stating that she was not pregnant. She also added that because she loves food that she had covered her stomach. Take a look at her update.

Hailey called the internet 'funny' because it didn't take long for netizens to spread untrue stories about her being pregnant. The couple has been raising the temperatures after Hailey's post on Thanksgiving. She posted a throwback picture from her wedding day where she and Justin can be seen in an embrace kissing each other. Hailey went on to caption the post expressing that she is thankful to have the love of her life Justin Bieber in her life.

Desire for parenthood

Justin Bieber and Haley Baldwin got married in a secret wedding in New York last year. They got hitched once again in South California about two months ago. The pregnancy rumours were sparked because of Justin Bieber's post on his wife's birthday. He posted a few wedding photographs and wrote the caption, "Happy birthday babes! You make me want to be better every day! The way you live your life is so attractive. PS you turn me on in every way. Next season BABIES."

