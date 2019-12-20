Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin Spotted With Scooter Braun Amidst Taylor Swift Clash

Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin, Demi Lovato, and Scooter Braun were spotted attending a church session together. This appearance of Scooter Braun is surprising people since the Taylor Swift controversy is still pretty fresh. Read on to know more details about this story.

Scooter Braun makes a church appearance amidst Taylor Swift controversy

The Taylor Swift-Scooter Braun controversy is still pretty fresh. The much-publicised controversy took the media industry by storm and the entire controversy received mixed opinions from the industry and fans. Taylor Swift’s former music label Big Machine Records also has major involvement in this issue. This public music battle left the industry divided. Some people supported Taylor Swift while some opposed her and supported Scooter Braun. Justin Bieber openly supported Scooter Braun.

Also read | Justin Bieber Regrets Using Racial Slur When He Was 14, Says "I Was Uneducated"

Amidst this controversy, Scooter Braun was spotted with Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin, and Demi Lovato at a church service. This rare sighting gained major limelight. Justin Bieber and Demi Lovato are both clients of Scooter Braun. As mentioned earlier, this rare sighting of Scooter Braun is gaining major limelight because this appearance took place amidst his still fresh controversy with Taylor Swift.

Also read | Justin Bieber Songs That Should Be Added To Every Music Lover's Playlist

Taylor Swift, during her Billboard 'Woman of the Decade' speech, called out Scooter Braun. She said that Scooter never contacted her or her team to discuss it prior to the sale or even when the sale of her albums was announced. Taylor Swift also stated in her speech that she is fairly certain he knew exactly how she would feel about it. She then pointed out the toxic male culture in the industry by making a statement that many people in the industry made, “but he’s been nice to me.” She explained this statement by saying that of course Scooter is going to be nice to you, because you have what he wants.

Also read | Hailey Baldwin Is Paparazzi Favourite Celeb At Moment. Read Why?

Also read | Hailey Baldwin Heckled By Selena Gomez Fans For Her Instagram Post

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.