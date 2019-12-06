Justin Bieber Songs That Should Be Added To Every Music Lover's Playlist

Justin Bieber is a Grammy Award-winning Canadian singer and songwriter. The singer was discovered via YouTube at a very young age and hasn’t looked back since. Here, we have compiled a list of some of his popular hits-

Justin Beiber’s best songs

Baby

Baby was recorded by Justin Bieber, alongside rapper Ludacris. It was released as the lead single from the second half of Bieber's debut album, My World 2.0. The track was written by Bieber with Christina Milian, Christopher Tricky Stewart, and R&B singer, The-Dream. The song is up-tempo R&B, blending together dance-pop and hip-hop elements. The official music video is the 37th most-viewed video on YouTube as of November 2019.

Love yourself

Love Yourself was recorded by Bieber for his fourth studio album Purpose (2015). It was written by Benny Blanco, Ed Sheeran and Bieber, and produced by Blanco. Love Yourself is an acoustic pop song and features an electric guitar and a brief flurry of trumpets as its main instrumentation. On the US Billboard Hot 100 and the UK Singles Chart, the song became Bieber's third consecutive number-one, whereas in the United States it spent 24 non-consecutive weeks in the top ten. Love Yourself was nominated for two Grammy Awards: Song of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance. It was the seventh-best-selling song of 2016 in the US.

Cold Water

Cold Water is recorded by American electronic dance music group, Major Lazer, featuring vocals from Justin Bieber and Danish. It was written by Ed Sheeran, Benjamin Levin, Karen Marie Ørsted, Thomas Pentz, Bieber, Jamie Scott, Philip Meckseper and Henry Allen. Cold Water ranked at number one on the UK Singles Chart and number two on the US Billboard Hot 100. The song also reached number one in Australia, Austria, Belgium (Wallonia), Brazil, Canada, Finland, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Sweden and Switzerland.

