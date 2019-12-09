Justin Bieber Regrets Using Racial Slur When He Was 14, Says "I Was Uneducated"

Canadian singer Justin Bieber caused a social media uproar with his latest social media post. In the social media post, he condemned his naive behaviour and apologised for his 'inappropriate comment' that he made during one of his music concerts. He said, "When I was young I was uneducated and found myself saying really hurtful things not knowing the power of my words. Racism is still very prevalent and I want to use my voice to remind we are all human being and all of EQUAL VALUE BEFORE GOD!"

Justin apologises for his racist comment

Justin Bieber was reportedly seen using offensive language during one of his music concerts, where, he changed the chorus of his song 'One Less Lonely Girl' by substituting 'girl' with the N-word. The singer, who just 14-years then, received a significant amount of backlash for his racist comment. Now, after nine years, the singer has accepted his fault through his recent social media post. For which, he has been receiving love and respect from all quarters. The social media post is reportedly a part of his Christmas vow. Here is all you need to know about Justin's Christmas vow.

Justin Bieber and his Christmas vow

The Canadian singer, who married Hailey Baldwin early last year has taken a Christmas vow. In which, he plans to address his shortcomings and work on them, to better himself. In his social media, he shared, "I'm determined this holiday season to take ownership of all my shortcomings and work on them for myself and the ones I love! What is your goal?"



