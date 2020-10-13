Justin Bieber's Crocs Available For Purchase From October 13; Read To Know Its Price

The footwear brand Crocs has collaborated with many artists in the past to launch new varieties of its collection. Singers like Post Malone and Bad Bunny have done his as well. Another artist to join the bandwagon is Justin Bieber. The collaboration is between Justin’s merchandise house called Drew House and Crocs.

Here's more about Justin Bieber x Crocs collaboration

Justin Bieber’s merchandise house Drew House and Crocs have collaborated to launch Crocs x Justin Bieber clog. According to Newsweek.com, wearers can customise their own Crocs wear by choosing from the eight Jibbitz charms to make their own unique one. The designs on the collaborated version will be a mix of the classic Crocs design and Justin’s brand’s signature yellow colour.

According to Insider.com, the limited edition Crocs will be available for purchase on the official Crocs and Drew House website. The price for the same is $59.99. Crocs is a casual footwear brand that makes footwear for women, children and men.

The Newsweek.com report said that the brand intends to promote comfortable fashion along with “coming as you are” which is Crocs' tagline. The site also has stated that Justin Bieber had quoted that his creations should stay true to his style and himself. He also has said that he usually wears Crocs himself hence, collaborating with the brand was most natural for him.

Justin Bieber has also promoted his Crocs collaboration on his official Instagram handle in an innovative way. The Grammy-Award winner singer had a Croc shoe from his collaboration collection placed on the table and is seen asking his fans in the video whether it is real or a cake. And as he slices through the shoe with a knife, it turns out to be a cake.

Justin Bieber is one of the most followed artists on Instagram with 149 million followers. Justin Bieber’s photos on his Instagram frequently features his wife Hailey Bieber, his dog and his upcoming projects. He has also been actively voicing his opinions about the recent protests going on against racial discrimination in the United States.

Justin Bieber recently released his new song called Holy featuring Chance the Rapper. The song has garnered 53 million views on YouTube. He also starred in a music video along with his wife for a song sung by DJ Khalid featuring Drake. This song has 85 million views so far.

Image courtesy- @justinbieber Instagram

