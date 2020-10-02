'Baby Or Crocs Collab?': Justin Bieber Fans Ask After The Singer Shares A Cryptic Post

Justin Bieber has a massive fan following on social media, making him one of the top influencers in the world. Which is why when Justin Bieber posted a cryptic post with Crocs in it, many fans thought that the pop singer is about to do a major Crocs collaboration. However, some fans noticed that the Crocs were kid-sized, and soon netizens started to speculate if the post was actually a cryptic hint revealing Hailey's pregnancy.

Above is one of Justin Bieber's latest posts on his Instagram page. The caption for the post simply reads, "Soon." The post also has an image attached that shows off Justin Bieber's pool. But the main point of interest was the pair of Crocs that were floating on the surface of the pool.

Fans felt like this was an early announcement for collaboration between Justin Bieber and Crocs. However, the Crocs were also kid-sized, which is why many fans thought that it was a hint at Hailey's pregnancy. Here is what fans had to say about Justin Beiber's cryptic post.

As of now, a collaboration between Bieber and Crocs has not yet been confirmed. But Crocs has been trying to collab with big-name celebs for a while now. Multiple celebs have signed deals with crocs to promote the product. Moreover, Justin Bieber is known for wearing Crocs and the singer has been spotted wearing the footwear on numerous occasions. Recently, Crocs has collaborated with celebs like Luke Combs and Ruby Rose. Crocs even collaborated with KFC a few months ago.

Meanwhile, Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Baldwin have been sharing numerous photos on social media amid the lockdown. The pop singer has also been spending time with his family and recently created multiple TikTok videos with his sisters. On the work front, Justin Bieber last released the music video for his new song Holy. The song also featured Chance the Rapper.

