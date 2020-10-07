Justin Bieber And Hailey Baldwin Reveal They Are Not Ready To Have Children Yet

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin opened up about having kids as the duo revealed they are not ready to have children. The duo tied the knot on September 13, 2018. In an interview with Vogue Italia, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin confessed why they felt less of an urge to have children in spite of being married for two years. In the interview, Justin Bieber’s wife Hailey revealed that she has always wanted to have children early, but after being married she felt less of an urge.

She also added that she is an ambitious girl with many projects. Clearing the air, she stated that it will happen but not now. Justin Bieber’s wife received his full support. He stated that they were still newly married. In the interview, Justin said that since they are still in the newly-wed section they have been enjoying their time together and getting to know each other on a deeper level.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s anniversary

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin have become one of the most popular couples among the millennials. Justin Bieber shared a throwback picture from their fairytale wedding on his Instagram handle. The picture featured Justin and Hailey’s kiss after they exchanged their vows. Justin also shared a heartfelt note for Hailey as they celebrated their wedding anniversary.

The singer wrote that he felt very lucky to be Hailey’s husband. He also revealed how Hailey teaches him so much every day and makes him a better man. Justin also wrote that he is committed for the rest of his life to empowering her to be the woman God called her to be. In his note, Justin promised Hailey to always put her first and lead with patience and kindness.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin

Justin and Hailey met in the year 2009. According to Indian Flip Board, their love story bloomed after they tied the knot in a non-public ceremony in 2018. 12 months later, the fairytale couple exchanged their ‘I dos’ in front of family and friends in September 2019.

