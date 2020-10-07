Shawn Mendes Reacts To Rumours Of Collaborating With Justin Bieber

Treat You Better singer Shawn Mendes has been busy promoting his songs and his fourth studio album Wonder that releases on December 4, 2020. The singer recently went on to respond to the rumours about he and fellow singer Justin Bieber are collaborating for new music together. During an interview with UK’s Capital FM Breakfast with Roman Kemp on October 6, 2020, Shawn went on to respond about the ongoing rumours about him and Justin’s collaboration.

The interviewer asked Shawn if he turned down a collaboration with Justin Bieber last month. The singer replied asking him if he is trying to get him to confirm is he has a collaboration with Justin Bieber. However, Shawn added that he would be totally remiss about passing on the chance to sing with one of his favourite singers. Shawn also said that he and Justin are only four years apart in age.

He also explained with a smiling face that he cannot confirm nor deny the rumour. He also revealed that in the last six months they have become a lot closer and Shawn also said that it was cool to have Justin as a mentor in a lot of ways. However, towards the end, Shawn said that he is deliberately sidetracking on purpose which left the host in splits.

Also read | Shawn Mendes Reveals He & Camila Cabello Watched THIS Series Three Times During Quarantine

About his upcoming album and his relation with Camila

Shawn has recently been interviewed by Radio.com about his album Wonder. Along with the record, Shawn Mendes also spoke about his relationship with his girlfriend, Camila Cabello. In the interview, the Stitches singer revealed what had influenced his relationship with Camila.

Shawn admitted that he used to think that he was extremely "emotional" and "pretty open" as a human being. But he soon discovered that his view of himself had changed when he started to be a relationship with someone he "truly loved". He added that the relationship made him aware that he had a" great ego "and therefore needed to conceal his feelings and the stuff that" offended "him. Shawn Mendes has acknowledged that this cover-up is a "hurting" in his relationship.

Also read | Shawn Mendes Reveals How His Behaviour Was 'hurting' His Relationship With Camila Cabello

Shawn Mendes has confirmed that his upcoming album Wonder is the result of this "reflection" and "life in general." He added that he had never done this amount of self-reflection before because he had no "mental ability" or "clarity" to do so. The Wonder singer admitted that he was afraid of what people would think if this self-observation were to focus on his music.

Also read | Shawn Mendes Set To Perform At Toronto Film Festival Tribute Awards 2020; Details Inside

Also read | The Lie Ending Explained: What Happens To Kayla And Her Family In The End?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.