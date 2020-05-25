Justin Bieber's Adorable Pics With His Siblings Will Take Away Your Monday Blues

Justin Bieber was discovered at the age of 13 by talent manager Scooter Braun. His debut album My World 2.0 contained his worldwide hit single Baby. Since then Canadian singer has delivered several hit singles. Justin Bieber shares a special bond with his siblings and his Instagram is a testimony to it. Justin Bieber’s adorable pictures with his siblings have always left fans in splits. We have compiled a few pictures of Justin Bieber with his siblings. Have a look at it here:

Nap-time

This monochrome picture sees Justin Bieber enjoying nap time with his younger sibling Bay Bieber. While Justin has donned a hoodie, his little sister is wearing a sweatshirt and PJs. Check out the cute picture here:

Shining bright in the sun

This selfie clicked by Justin Bieber features him having a gala time with his siblings. With Justin in the centre, brother Jaxon can be seen smiling at the top and both the sisters can be striking a pose towards the side as they smile for in the picture.

Summer Time

Justin Bieber can be seen enjoying the summer vacation with his father Jeremy Bieber and half-brother. Justin can be seen donning a green shirt which he has paired with a quirky boxer. The singer has accessorised his look with sunglasses. While Jeremy can be seen dressed in a white t-shirt which he has paired with pink shorts and cap.

Monochrome family picture

This picture features Justin Bieber spending quality time with all his siblings and father. Justin can be seen holding a toddler and hugging his brother while his father Jeremy Bieber hugs him. Both the sisters can be seen standing at the top and looking as he looks at them. Jeremy Bieber shared the picture with a caption “To be Father”.

Disney time

Justin Bieber can be seen enjoying movie time with his family in this picture. It appears that the entire family was watching a Disney movie as all the sisters behind have worn a Minnie Mouse cap. Dressed in a blue t-shirt, Justin can be seen donning a cap as he strikes a pose for the picture.

A few other pictures:

