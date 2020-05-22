Justin Bieber Shares A Special Bond With Father Jeremy Bieber & These Pictures Are Proof

Justin Bieber was discovered at the age of 13 by talent manager Scooter Braun. His debut album My World 2.0 contained his worldwide hit single Baby. Since then Justin Bieber has delivered several hit singles. Although Justin Bieber was raised by his mother, he shares a special bond with his birth father Jeremy Bieber and his Instagram is a testimony to it. Justin’s father’s Instagram account is filled with pictures of the duo. Here is the collection of those pictures.

Enjoying summer vacation

Justin Bieber can be seen enjoying the summer vacation with this father Jeremy Bieber and half-brother. Justin can be seen donning a green shirt which he has paired with a quirky boxer. The singer has accessorised his look with sunglasses. While Jeremy can be seen dressed in a white t-shirt which he has paired with pink shorts and cap.

Family Time

This picture features Justin Bieber spending quality time with all his siblings and father. Justin can be seen holding a toddler and hugging his brother while his father Jeremy Bieber hugs him. Both the sisters can be seen standing at the top and looking as he looks at them. Jeremy Bieber shared the picture with a caption “To be Father”.

Riding Bikes

Here, the Bieber boys are having a gala time together as they both enjoy their bike riding session. The first monochrome picture sees the father-son duo having a conversation while the next photo sees them riding their bikes. Jeremy Bieber shared the pictures saying “Nothing like riding with your son”.

Disney Family

Justin Bieber can be seen enjoying quality time with his father and family in this picture. It appears that the entire family was watching a Disney movie as all the sisters behind have worn a Minnie Mouse cap. Dressed in a blue t-shirt, Justin can be seen donning a cap as he strikes a pose for the picture.

Monochrome Kiss

This monochrome picture sees Justin Bieber kissing his father Jeremy Bieber. The selfie was clicked by his father who has donned sunglasses and a cap as he smiles looking at the camera. Have a look at the adorable picture here:

