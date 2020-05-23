Justin Bieber's Latest Video Of Hailey Playing With His Sister Bay Is Adorable; Watch

Hollywood’s pop singer Justin Bieber is spending his quality time with her wife and super model Hailey Baldwin. The adorable couple is treating fans with some beautiful pictures and videos which just shows the amount of love the two shares for each other. Recently, the Baby singer shared a video of his little sister, Bay Bieber who can be seen cuddling with his wife Hailey, and the bond that the two shared is just unmissable.

Justin Bieber shares an adorable video on social media

The little munchkin is extremely close to the couple as evidenced by the multiple pictures and videos of the trio on Instagram. Justin took to his Instagram page and shared an adorable video of himself and Hailey playing with Bay and the trio is looking super cute. In the video, Bay is seen looking cute as ever with Hailey in the background singing, "Little gummy gummy bear, gummy bear gummy bear, gummy gummy gummy bear, gonna get your belly." She then goes to playfully tickle Bay and asks for a kiss that the toddler dutifully accepts. Justin captioned the video as, "Family time." Sometime back, Justin's stepmother Chelsea Bieber shared an endearing picture of the 26-year-old singer taking a nap with his baby sister which was just dripping love. Chelsea captioned it, "Best snugglezzzzzz."

Read: Justin Bieber Shares A Special Bond With Father Jeremy Bieber & These Pictures Are Proof

Read: Justin Bieber Taking Boxing Lessons Will Motivate You To Up Your Workout Routine; Watch

Amid lockdown, the couple is spending some romantic time together as the crooner shared a sweet snap of the two on his social media and promised his supermodel wife to love her for the rest of his life. The Sorry crooner shared the adorable snap on his Instagram page where he can be seen planting a kiss on his wife’s nose which is just dripping love. While expressing his love for Hailey, Justin wrote that he thinks how blessed he is that he has her with him. Hailey's humility, joy, and desire to grow blows Justin away.

It feels like an honor for Justin to have Hailey in his life. In the end, he promised to love her eternally along with a Good night. He also hoped that Hailey reads this in the morning and smile. "You are my FOREVER,” he wrote alongside the picture in the end. Justin shared the post just hours after confessing that he wants to go back in time and save himself for his wife. Just before sharing this picture, Justin shared another one where the couple can be seen fast asleep in each other's arms along with their pet. Justin captioned the picture as " Family photo."

Read: Justin Bieber's Best Moments On 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'

Read: Justin Bieber Follows THESE Critically Acclaimed Actors On Instagram; Check Out The List

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.