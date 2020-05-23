Justin Bieber's Most Critically Acclaimed Songs From His Album 'My World 2.0'

Justin Bieber is among the most iconic pop stars in the world and he has gone on to garner a massive hoard of fans, who are collectively referred to as Believers. Bieber received much of his fame from his first album itself which was titled My World 2.0. Read on to know more about the most critically acclaimed songs from Justin Bieber's debut album My World 2.0 here:

Critically acclaimed songs from My World 2.0

Baby

Written by Justin Bieber, Christina Milian, Christopher Stewart, and The-Dream, this song went on to be one of the most renowned hits of JB's life. The song was a commercial success in over 10 countries. Bieber has performed this song more than any of his other songs live. There have been numerous attempts to cover this song by various artists. The song is shot in a mall and shows several aspects of teenage life.

Never Let You Go

Never Let You Go is one of the most critically acclaimed commercial successful songs by Bieber. Its music video has garnered over millions of likes. It was one of the top 20 songs in Canada when it was released. It is written in D minor key with a moderate tempo. Its video was premiered back in 2010 on Vevo and was appreciated by fans. It is written by Justin Bieber, Bryan-Michael Cox, and Johntá Austin. Never Let You Go is one of the personal favourites of Bieber, mostly for the way it is written, according to reports.

U Smile

Written by Jerry Duplessis, Arden Altino, and Dan August Rigo, U Smile is one of the top songs by Bieber. JB once stated that it is like a throwback song to him as it has been inspired by a lot of songs he had listened to while growing up. It falls under the genre of Blue-eyed soul also known as White soul. It was a commercial hit song. U Smile is considered to be one of the most heart touching songs by his fans.

For the unversed, Justine Bieber is one of the religious pop artists. He has collaborated with the following artists so far:

Ariana Grande

Big Sean

Chris Brown

Chance the Rapper

David Guetta

Diplo

DJ Khaled

Ed Sheeran

Jack Ü

Lil Twist

Ludacris

Maejor

Major Lazer

Post Malone

Quavo

Skrillex

Travis Scott

Tricky Stewart

Usher

will.i.am.

