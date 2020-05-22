Justin Bieber Follows THESE Critically Acclaimed Actors On Instagram; Check Out The List

Canadian singer Justin Bieber was discovered at the age of 13 by talent manager Scooter Braun. His debut album, My World 2.0 contained his worldwide hit single Baby. Since then Justin Bieber has given many hit singles. His discography ranges from country to pop. The singer enjoys a humungous fan following of 136M on Instagram. Here is a list of Hollywood’s critically acclaimed actors who the singer follows on Instagram.

Chris Pratt

Chris Pratt is known globally for his action roles with comedic overtones in big-budget feature films like Jurassic World, Guardians of the Galaxy and more. Chris Pratt rose to fame after essaying the role of Andy Dwyer in NBC’s sitcom Parks and Recreation. He ranked at No. 2 on People’s annual list of Sexiest Men Alive.

Emma Watson

Harry Potter fame Emma Watson began her acting career at an early age by essaying the unforgettable character Hermione Granger. The diva has several hit movies under her kitty. Apart from being the stupendous actor, Emma Watson also became a UN Women Goodwill Ambassador. She is known to voice her opinions related to gender equality and women’s right.

Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston began her acting career at an early age with an uncredited role in the 1987 film Mac ad Me. The diva received international fame by essaying the role of Rachel Green in the popular television sitcom Friends. Her character was described as one of the greatest female characters in American television history. Jennifer Aniston has spent more than 30 years in the Hollywood film industry and has claimed several awards for her acting prowess.

Will Smith

Actor and rapper Will Smith is regarded as one of the most powerful actors in Hollywood. Over the career span of three decades, the Men in Black actor has received several prestigious awards for his acting prowess. Will Smith is one of the bankable actors worldwide as he is the only actor to have eight consecutive films gross over $100 million. His notable work includes Suicide Squad, I Am Legend and more.

Leonardo DiCaprio

Leonardo DiCaprio is one of the greatest and the most influential actors in the Hollywood film industry. The actor’s dedication, talent and unending passion can be seen through his performance. From essaying a challenging role in Inception to playing the role of a carefree lover in Titanic, Leonardo DiCaprio has won many hearts. Leonardo DiCaprio is listed in the 100 most influential people in the world by Time.

