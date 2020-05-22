10,000 years singer Justin Bieber has a huge number of followers. The singer has been appearing on various interviews and talk shows, speaking about his life or the new music he creates. Justin Bieber has made various appearances on Jimmy Fallon's show The Tonight Show. Every time the singer made an appearance on the show, Jimmy Fallon made sure he had a great time. Here's a compilation of all his best moments on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Justin Bieber's best moments on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

One of Justin Bieber's best moments on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon was when he had a face-off with the host. The two fought over a video game and also had a dance face-off, to decide who was the best amongst the two. Watching them fight over such a thing made the audience laugh till their stomachs hurt.

Another best moment of Justin Bieber on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon was when he had a drum-off with the drummer Quest. Justin Bieber had lost the previous match between the two and this time, he was all set to win. The crowd went crazy over the drum-off and Justin Bieber won this round, disappointing Quest.

Justin Bieber released his new album Changes which have some of his best songs ever. He performed his song Intentions on the show, also featuring Quavo. Justin Bieber's audience went gaga over his performance and could not stop cheering for the singer. This was one of his best moments on the show.

Remember when Justin Bieber went freestyling with Justin Fallon on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon? The entire episode was an entertainment package and one of his best moments on the show was when Justin Bieber was seated amongst the audience and Jimmy Fallon and he pretended they did not know each other.

Justin Bieber once got emotional on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and shared his experience of how he was on the verge of crying while performing at a concert. He said that once he was 'booed' during a concert and that was stuck at the back of his mind. He shared that he thought he was being judged by his audience.

