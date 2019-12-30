Justin Bieber's Cosy Photo With 'his Girls' Is All Hearts! See Pic

Justin Bieber is a popular name and has a huge fan following. He tied the knot with model Hailey Baldwin, in 2018. The two have been the talk of the town for quite some time now. Justin Bieber and his love for his sisters, Allie, Jazmyn and Bay are seen in many posts on his social media handle. Now he uploaded a new picture with all of them. Read to know more.

Justine Bieber's new post with his girls

In his recent post, Justin Bieber posted a picture of Jazmyn, Bay, Hailey and Allie Bieber. In the picture, Hailey is seen kissing Bay while Allie is not seeing somewhere else. Jazmyn is the only one looking at the camera. He captioned it with “My girls.” Take a look at the picture.

Earlier, Justin Bieber uploaded a picture of Allie and Jazmyn on Christmas. He also posted a picture in which, he and Hailey are seen kissing and Bay is seating on their lap. See both the pictures.

On the work front

In March, Justin Bieber had told fans that he was taking a break from music to focus on "repairing some deep-rooted issues". Now, he has revealed that he is returning with new music, tour and a docuseries. The 25-year-old recently announced via a YouTube video that he would be releasing his first single, Yummy, on January 3 next year, before a full stadium album, tour and a docuseries, reports a leading daily. He began the trailer by coming out of a shack-like house and walking around the desert town. He made his way to a gas station where he sat and a voiceover of Bieber talking played. His last album, Purpose, was released in 2015. His last solo single, Company, from Purpose, was released in 2016.

