Justin Bieber Dated These Hollywood Beauties Before Marrying Hailey Baldwin

Canadian singer Justin Bieber has an interesting history when it comes to relationships. Popular Hollywood names like Selena Gomez, Sofia Richie, Kendall Jenner, Ariana Grande, Yovanna Ventura, and many more have been linked to the singer in the past. Here we have compiled a list of some of the popular names from the industry who Justin Bieber has reportedly dated.

Ariana Grande

Justin Bieber dated Ariana Grande at the start of the year 2015. The history of the relationship between Justin and Ariana Grande is fascinating. Apparently, at an award show, the two got up on stage, close and personal, and even exchanged a hug with each other.

Kourtney Kardashian

Bieber was linked to the popular TV reality star, Kourtney Kardashian in 2015. At the end of 2015, the duo was often spotted by paparazzi on several cosy date outings. However, the romance soon fizzled out.

Selena Gomez

This was the much-publicised romance between the two popular singers. Reportedly, Justin and Selena dated each other on and off between 2010-2018. Their on-off romance lasted for nearly 7 years. They headed for a split in March 2018. However, the duo still manages to be on good terms with each other.

Hailey Baldwin

The rumours of Bieber and Baldwin dating first surfaced in 2014 and then again in 2016. The duo started posting several pictures online which further fueled their romance rumours. However, it was only in 2018 that the pair made their relationship official. The pair got married on September 30, 2019. As per the latest reports, the singer has also begun the process of applying for a US citizenship post his marriage to Baldwin.

