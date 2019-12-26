Justin Bieber And Hailey Celebrate Christmas With Family In Canada

A few weeks ago, Hailey Bieber revealed that she would be spending her Christmas with her husband Justin Bieber's family. Hailey stayed true to her word, as she and Justin returned to Canada to spend their Christmas eve with his family. After arriving at Justin's homeland, Hailey made sure to share every special moment from their Christmas celebration on Instagram.

Hailey and Justin celebrate their Christmas with Bieber family in Canada

Justin Bieber and Hailey's Instagram pages are full of posts where they shared moments from their Christmas celebration with their fans. In one of Hailey's stories, she posted another picture from the Chrismas party and captioned it by saying that there was no place like home for the holidays. Later, the model posted a collage of pictures that featured her and Justin Bieber enjoying their time together. She also captioned the picture by wishing all her fans a Merry Christmas.

Justin also shared several images and videos from his visit to his home in Canada. In one of his posts, Justin shared a picture of his two sisters standing in front of a beautifully decorated Christmas tree. He shared another picture later, where he and Hailey were sitting together with Justin's kid cousin.

Justin Bieber made Christmas eve even more special for his fans by announcing the release of his new album. This will be his first album in five years. The popular pop singer also revealed that he was working on his newest song, Yummy, which is set to release on January 3, 2020. Needless to say, fans of Justin Bieber were absolutely thrilled to hear this news. Justin even posted a snippet from his song online, which was adored by his massive fan following.

